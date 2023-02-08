A robber had the surprise of his life after the woman he attempted to rob at gunpoint pulled a gun on him in west Houston.

On Jan. 16, a man entered a hotel lobby in the 14800 block of Katy Freeway with a rifle and demanded money from the cash drawer from the hotel clerk.

SUGGESTED: Two suspects robbed mother, assaulted her in front of kids out on bond for previous charges

Officials say while he was climbing over the counter, the woman pulled out her own handgun and aimed it at the suspect.

He then became scared and ran out of the hotel, reports say.

Police described the suspect as a 20 to 25-year-old Black man around 6’2 to 6’4. He was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

READ MORE STORIES ON CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.