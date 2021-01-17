Man seriously hurt in Albany Park shooting

A man was seriously hurt after he was shot early Sunday morning in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

The 28-year-old crashed his car after being shot about 3:10 a.m. in the 5000 block of North Elston Avenue, Chicago police said. Officers are trying to determine the original location of the shooting.

He was shot in the leg and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.