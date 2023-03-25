Man seriously hurt in shooting on Chicago's North Side

A 57-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police say the victim was sitting in a parked car in the 7300 block of North Greenview Avenue just before 5 a.m. when the shooter approached on foot and fired one shot at him.

The victim was taken to St Francis Hospital with a gunshot wound to the side of the body. He is listed in serious condition.

No arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.