Man seriously injured in hit-and-run near UIC campus, police say

The Brief A 27-year-old man was hit by a car while crossing the street in Little Italy. The crash happened in January at Morgan and Harrison streets near UIC. Police are looking for a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Cadillac CTS.



Police are searching for a driver who hit a 27-year-old man in Chicago’s Little Italy neighborhood earlier this year.

What we know:

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 28 in the 1000 block of West Harrison Street, near the University of Illinois at Chicago.

According to police, the man was walking north across Harrison Street at Morgan Street when a black four-door sedan struck him and then took off.

The victim was seriously injured.

Investigators believe the vehicle may be a 2005 to 2008 Cadillac CTS or CTS-V.

What you can do:

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit a tip anonymously at CPDTIP.com.