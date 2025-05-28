Man seriously injured in hit-and-run near UIC campus, police say
CHICAGO - Police are searching for a driver who hit a 27-year-old man in Chicago’s Little Italy neighborhood earlier this year.
What we know:
The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 28 in the 1000 block of West Harrison Street, near the University of Illinois at Chicago.
According to police, the man was walking north across Harrison Street at Morgan Street when a black four-door sedan struck him and then took off.
The victim was seriously injured.
Investigators believe the vehicle may be a 2005 to 2008 Cadillac CTS or CTS-V.
What you can do:
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit a tip anonymously at CPDTIP.com.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.