Man seriously injured in Austin house fire

Chicago firefighters rescued a man trapped in a house fire Wednesday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Firefighters forced their way into the burning home just before midnight in the 1400 block of North Linder Avenue and pulled out a 63-year-old man, police said.

The man suffered from smoke inhalation and was taken to West Suburban Hospital in serious condition, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The Chicago Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

Advertisement

No further details were immediately available.