Man seriously injured in hit-and-run on Chicago's Southwest Side

article

A man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Vittum Park early Sunday morning.

At about 2:27 a.m., a 19-year-old man was in the 5000 block of South Cicero Avenue when he was struck by a Dodge Challenger. The victim was seriously injured as a result.

The suspect vehicle is a white 2016 Dodge Challenger (SRT Hellcat) with a black hood.

The possible license plates for the vehicle are DN54367, 444AB314 and FK12-WS.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.