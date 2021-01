A man was injured in a fire Saturday night on the Northwest Side.

The blaze was reported in the 4600 block of North Delphia Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.

The man was taken to Resurrection Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition, fire officials said.

Crews extinguished the blaze by 10:41 p.m., officials said. No other injuries were reported.