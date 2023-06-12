Man sexually assaulted woman in Noble Square after asking her for directions: police

A man is wanted for sexually assaulting a woman in Noble Square Friday night.

At about 11:30 p.m. Friday, the man approached a 20-year-old woman in the 1500 block of West Thomas Street and asked her for directions, Chicago police said.

While the woman was attempting to assist the man, he displayed a handgun and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between the ages of 18 and 25.

He was wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue facemask, police said.

The suspect was also riding a silver bike that had green lettering or stripes on it.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Area Three Detectives at (312) 744-8261.