Man shoots stepdaughter before fatally shooting himself outside Elmhurst Hospital, officials say

A man shot his stepdaughter before turning the gun on himself outside of a hospital in west suburban Elmhurst, according to hospital officials.

About 7 p.m., the man and his stepdaughter were sitting in a vehicle outside of the emergency room at Elmhurst Hospital when he allegedly shot her in the face, Edwards-Elmhurst Health spokesman Keith Hartenberger said.

She was able to take herself into the emergency room for treatment, where she is in critical condition, Hartenberger said.

As she was being treated, the stepfather fatally shot himself while he was in the car, Hartenberger said.

Elmhurst police said there was “an incident at the hospital” but did not provide additional information.

The hospital went on lockdown for about 15 minutes, Hartenberger said. Operations returned to normal after the situation was cleared, and no other injuries were reported.