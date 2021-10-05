Man shot, 2 others robbed at gunpoint in separate incidents in River North

A man was shot fighting off an armed robber and two others were robbed at gunpoint in separate incidents Tuesday morning in the River North neighborhood.

The 23-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk with a group around 3 a.m. in the 400 block of North Wells Street when someone approached and tried to rob him at gunpoint, police said.

The man got into a fight with the attacker and was shot in his left arm, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Roughly 15 minutes later, a 25-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were walking on the sidewalk in the 200 block of West Ontario Street when someone exited a red sedan and demanded their property at gunpoint, police said.

The robber took the victim's purse, phones and other items, police said. No one was injured in the robbery, police said.

Advertisement

No one is custody in either incident as Area Three detectives investigate.