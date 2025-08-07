Man shot by 3 on Chicago's West Side

The Brief A 37-year-old man was critically wounded after being shot by three men who pulled up in a black sedan on the Near West Side. The suspects opened fire, hitting the victim in the neck and leg before fleeing the scene.



A 37-year-old man was critically wounded late Wednesday night after being shot by three gunmen who approached him in a black sedan on the city’s West Side, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Polk Street. Police said the suspects exited the vehicle, pulled out firearms and opened fire on the man, striking him in the neck and left leg.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.