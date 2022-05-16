Man shot 8 times in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood: police

A 32-year-old man was shot eight times Monday night on Chicago's South Side, and he transported himself to the hospital in stable condition.

Around 6 p.m., police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Maryland Street in the Chatham neighborhood when he heard shots and felt pain.

The man sustained eight gunshot wounds to the left leg, police said. He transported himself to the University of Chicago Hospital, and he's in stable condition.

Nobody is in custody, as Area Two Detectives investigate.