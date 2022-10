A man was shot after an argument in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Saturday.

Chicago police said that the shooting happened on South Laflin near West 78th Street around 5:30 p.m.

The victim, 39, got into an argument with another male, who pulled out a gun and shot him in the left leg.

The victim was hospitalized in good condition.