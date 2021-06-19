Man shot after fight breaks out in parking lot in Logan Square
CHICAGO - A man was shot Saturday after a fight broke out in a parking lot in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.
About 8 p.m., the 43-year-old was standing in a parking lot in the 3300 block of West North Avenue, when a fight broke out, Chicago police said. As he tried to leave the area he heard several shots and felt a pain.
He was grazed by a bullet on his leg and taken to Norwegian Memorial Hospital where he is in good condition, police said.
Area Five detectives are investigating.
