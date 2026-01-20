Moms for Democracy rally against Trump in Chicago

On the anniversary of President Trump’s second term, a rally was held at Federal Plaza in downtown Chicago featuring "Moms for Democracy," a grassroots organization dedicated to protecting democracy for future generations.

What we know:

With support from the Illinois ACLU and the League of Women’s Voters the group called for solidarity in the aftermath of the shooting death of Renee Good in Minneapolis and ICE enforcement in Chicago.

Regan Lachapelle with Moms for Democracy, told the crowd, "Authoritarians use chaos to confuse, to make us feel scared, to keep us silent, they want you to feel like there’s nothing you can do. They do this because they know that they are the ones that don’t have the power."

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias joined the guest speakers saying, "It’s unbelievable how we keep going backwards on issues that we all care about—needlessly, on the environment, voting rights, civil rights, equal rights."

The Executive Director of the Illinois ACLU said that since Trump took office it has filed 140 legal actions against his administration delaying and in some cases defeating many of the initiatives he has tried to impose on blue states.