Man shot after victim's gun discharges during robbery on North Side

A male who robbed another man of his cellphone late Tuesday near Lathrop Homes was reportedly shot while grabbing the victim's gun from his waistband.

Police said a 21-year-old man was approached by another male about 8:23 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Fullerton Avenue.

The suspect reportedly reached for a handgun in the victim's waistband when it discharged, striking the suspect once in the leg, police said.

Police said the suspect fled after the man gave up his cellphone. The victim was not injured during the robbery, according to police.

No one is in custody and police said they were not able to locate anyone in the immediate area who had been shot.

Area Two detectives continue to investigate.