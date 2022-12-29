Man shot and critically wounded in Roseland

A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday morning in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 48-year-old was outside around 8:20 a.m. in the 11400 block of South Eggleston Avenue when someone walked up and started shooting in his direction, according to Chicago police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.