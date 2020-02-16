Man shot and killed during argument in Dunning

A 30-year-old man was fatally shot during an argument Sunday in Dunning on the Northwest Side.

He and another male were arguing about 3:05 p.m. in the 6400 block of West Belmont Avenue, Chicago police said. The male pulled out a gun and shot the man twice in the torso before fleeing.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about his death.

Area North detectives are investigating.