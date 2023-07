A man was found shot to death in a crashed car in Little Village Sunday morning.

Chicago police found a 29-year-old man in a flipped over vehicle in the 3000 block of West 21st Street around 1:30 a.m.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests were reported.