Expand / Collapse search

Man shot multiple times in face, head at Family Dollar store in Woodlawn

By Fredlyn Pierre Louis
Published 
Woodlawn
FOX 32 Chicago

‘We are in a battle for the heart and soul of these communities,’ top cop says after two mass shootings on West Side

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said many of the victims from two mass shootings on Wednesday were not cooperating with investigators.

CHICAGO - A 31-year-old man was shot and killed inside a Family Dollar store Thursday in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

A man was inside the store located in the 6300 block of Cottage Grove around 12:43 p.m. when someone walked in and shot him multiple times in the head, face and body, Chicago police said.

The offender left the scene in a gray SUV and drove southbound on Cottage Grove, police said.

The man died at the scene.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The offender is described as a Black male, wearing a mask and gray clothing, with shoulder-length dreadlocks.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.