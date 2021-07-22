Man shot multiple times in face, head at Family Dollar store in Woodlawn

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed inside a Family Dollar store Thursday in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

A man was inside the store located in the 6300 block of Cottage Grove around 12:43 p.m. when someone walked in and shot him multiple times in the head, face and body, Chicago police said.

The offender left the scene in a gray SUV and drove southbound on Cottage Grove, police said.

The man died at the scene.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The offender is described as a Black male, wearing a mask and gray clothing, with shoulder-length dreadlocks.

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.