Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 6:00 PM CST, LaSalle County
8
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Porter County, Jasper County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Porter County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 11:14 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Kankakee County, Newton County, Jasper County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 3:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Lake County, McHenry County, Kenosha County
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 7:00 AM CST, La Porte County
River Flood Advisory
until SUN 6:00 AM CST, Newton County

Man shot and killed while sitting in parked car on Chicago's Far South Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Longwood Manor
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while sitting in a car in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side.

The 31-year-old was in a parked car around 11:34 a.m. in the 9700 block of South Halsted Street when someone walked up and started shooting, police said.

The man was shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook 
County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP