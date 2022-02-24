Man shot and killed while sitting in parked car on Chicago's Far South Side

A man was fatally shot while sitting in a car in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side.

The 31-year-old was in a parked car around 11:34 a.m. in the 9700 block of South Halsted Street when someone walked up and started shooting, police said.

The man was shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook

County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP