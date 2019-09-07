Man shot and wounded in Englewood

A 31-year-old man was wounded Saturday in Englewood on the South Side.

About 7:30 p.m., he was standing on a sidewalk with a large group of people in the 6300 block of South Parnell Avenue when a dark-colored SUV driving southbound on Parnell Avenue pulled up and someone got out and opened fire striking him in the thigh, Chicago police said.

He was able to take himself to St. Bernard Hospital but will be transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said. He has had his condition stabilized.

Area South detectives are investigating the shooting.