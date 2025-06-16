Man shot after argument with woman on Chicago's Southwest Side, police say

The Brief A 24-year-old man was shot in the leg early Monday in the Gage Park neighborhood. Police say the shooter was a woman known to the victim following an argument. The woman was taken into custody; charges are pending.



A 24-year-old man was shot in the leg early Monday morning after an argument with a woman he knew, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 2:09 a.m. in the 2400 block of West 51st Street, in the Gage Park neighborhood.

Police said the man and the woman got into a verbal argument before she pulled out a gun and fired. He was hit in the right thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Responding officers took the woman into custody at the scene. Charges are pending.

What we don't know:

Police haven’t said what sparked the argument. Also, the relationship between the man and woman is unclear.

What's next:

Area One detectives are investigating.