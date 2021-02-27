Man shot at Roseland gas station

A man was shot Friday at a gas station in Roseland on the South Side.

Someone in a white sedan pulled up and opened fire at the man about 9:55 p.m. as he sat inside a vehicle at a gas station in the first block of West 111th Street, Chicago police said.

A passenger drove the man to Roseland Hospital, police said. He was transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center to be treated for a gunshot wound to his head.

Area Two detectives are investigating.