Man shot in attempted robbery in Chicago Lawn: police

A 33-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition after being shot during an attempted robbery Sunday morning on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Around 4:34 a.m., police say an offender approached the male victim in the 6600 block of S. Albany Ave. and demanded his belongings at gunpoint.

The offender then shot the victim before fleeing the scene on foot.

The victim was struck in the knee and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.