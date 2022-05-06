Man shot during attempted robbery in South Chicago

A man was shot during an attempted robbery late Thursday in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The 29-year-old was walking just before midnight in the 8700 block of South Marquette Avenue when a gunman approached, flashed a weapon and demanded his belongings, police said.

A struggle ensued and the man was shot in the hand, police said.

He was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

The gunman fled on foot in an unknown direction.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.