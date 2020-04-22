Man shot by concealed-carry holder in Gresham charged with trespassing

A man who was shot after allegedly breaking into a home Wednesday in Gresham on the South Side is facing charges.

Carlton Faniel, 62, was charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting a peace officer and criminal trespass to land, Chicago police said.

He allegedly forced his way into a home about 6:21 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Kerfoot Avenue and a 31-year-old woman inside shot him in the foot, police said. Faniel was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

Police said the woman had a valid concealed-carry license.

Faniel, of Englewood, was released on a personal recognizance bond Thursday. His next court appearance was set for May 21.