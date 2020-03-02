Man shot by cops in Little Village charged with attempted murder

A 19-year-old man wounded during an exchange of gunfire with Chicago police Sunday in Little Village was charged with attempted murder.

Walter Dennard faces two felony counts of attempted murder, Chicago police said.

Officers tried stopping him about 3:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Fred Waller said in a news conference Sunday.

Dennard allegedly pulled out a gun and fired shots at police when they tried talking to him, Waller said. They returned fire, striking Dennard in the leg, but he kept running.

He was arrested in the 2100 block of South California Avenue minutes later, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, Waller said.

Dennard is due in bond court Tuesday.