Man shot by family member during argument in South Chicago

A man was shot during an argument with a family member Monday night in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The 20-year-old was arguing with a family member around 10 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Phillips Avenue when they shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.

The victim refused to give any details to police and refused a medical transport, officials said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.