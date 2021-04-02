Man shot by off-duty officer in Albany Park faces home invasion charge

An Elk Grove Village man faces burglary and home invasion charges after he allegedly broke into an Albany Park home and was shot by an off-duty Chicago police officer.

Jose Mendoza, 32, also faces a charge of criminal trespass while knowing someone was present, according to Chicago police.

The officer shot Mendoza in his face at 12:55 a.m. Monday as Mendoza broke into the officer’s home in the 3100 block of Belle Plaine Avenue, police said.

Mendoza was rushed in serious condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Area Five detectives and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability were investigating the incident.

Advertisement

Minutes earlier, a different Chicago police officer fatally shot an armed man during a foot chase in nearby Portage Park.

Mendoza was expected to appear in court Friday, police said.