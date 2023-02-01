Man shot by unknown person in Washington Heights alley, Chicago police say

An 18-year-old man was shot Wednesday night in an alley on Chicago's South Side.

Around 6:50 p.m., police say the male victim was in the alley in the 800 block of W. 101st Street when an unknown offender approached, pulled out a gun and fired shots.

The victim was struck to the left arm and transported to Christ Hospital in good condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.