Man shot on Chicago playground, police say
CHICAGO - A 25-year-old man was shot and seriously wounded Monday afternoon while on a South Side playground, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 3:12 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 67th Street. Police said the man was on a playground when someone approached, pulled out a gun and opened fire.
The victim was struck in the stomach and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.
What's next:
No arrests were reported, and Area One detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.