Man shot on Chicago playground, police say

The Brief A 25-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon on a South Side playground. The victim was hit in the stomach and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital. Nobody was reported in custody.



A 25-year-old man was shot and seriously wounded Monday afternoon while on a South Side playground, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 3:12 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 67th Street. Police said the man was on a playground when someone approached, pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The victim was struck in the stomach and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

What's next:

No arrests were reported, and Area One detectives are investigating.