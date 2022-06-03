Man shot, critically wounded while taking out trash in Gage Park

A man was shot and critically wounded while throwing trash out early Friday in the Gage Park neighborhood.

The 24-year-old was throwing out trash in the alley around 1:09 a.m. when he was struck by gunfire in the 5500 block of South Spaulding Avenue, police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the legs and back, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, according to officials.

The gunman fled in an unknown direction.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.