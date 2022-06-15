Man shot dead at CTA Red Line station on Chicago's South Side

A man was shot dead near the entrance doors of a CTA Red Line station on the South Side Wednesday afternoon.

At about 3:30 p.m., the 46-year-old man was near the entrance doors of the CTA Red Line in the first block of West 79th Street.

An unknown offender approached the victim from the street, produced a handgun and fired shots, police said.

The victim was struck in the chest, and was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No offenders are currently in custody.



