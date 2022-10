A man was shot and killed inside an apartment in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood on Saturday.

The shooting happened at 5:15 p.m. inside an apartment on South Homan near West 19th.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Chicago police said the victim, 22, was inside when someone came in and shot him in the back and chest.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.