Man shot dead in Austin

A man was killed during a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the Austin neighborhood.

The 20-year-old was standing on the street around 11:15 p.m. when shots were fired from a white sedan in the 5200 block of West Van Buren Street, police said.

He was struck by gunfire in the neck and back and was taken by paramedics to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He has not yet been identified by the medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

