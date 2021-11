A man was shot dead in Crest Hill on Saturday morning.

The man, 29, was found by police near Elizabeth Court and Ingalls Avenue before 1 a.m.

Police said that they believe it was a targeted attack and there is no danger to the community.

If you have information, you are encouraged to call police at 815-741-5111, or contact Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or text WILLCOCS to 274637.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS