Man shot dead in Harvey

A man was shot to death Thursday in south suburban Harvey.

Calvin Edwards, 40, was shot about 6:35 p.m. near 155th Street and Ashland Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died hours later.

An autopsy Saturday showed Edwards died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Edwards lived in Fernwood on Chicago’s South Side, the medical examiner’s office said.

Harvey police did not immediately respond to a request for details.