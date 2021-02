A man was fatally shot Saturday in south suburban Harvey.

The shooting happened about 10 p.m. in the 14500 block of Kentucky Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The 41-year-old was shot in the head and pronounced dead at 10:22 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

Harvey police didn’t immediately release details.

