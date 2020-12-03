Man, 65, killed while exchanging gunfire with would-be carjackers on Far South Side: police

article

A man was fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire with would-be carjackers Thursday afternoon in Morgan Park on the Far South Side, according to police.

The 65-year-old was on the street about 2:10 p.m. in the 2400 block of West 118th Street when four suspects approached and tried to take his vehicle, Chicago police said.

One of the suspects pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the man in the abdomen, police said.

The man pulled out his own gun and fired shots at the would-be carjackers, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear if any of them were struck.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.