Man shot dead while working on car in Lawndale: police

A 28-year-old man was shot to death while working on his car Tuesday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.

Two gunmen stepped out of a car about 7:50 a.m. and confronted the man in the 1300 block of South Springfield Avenue, Chicago police said in a statement.

They shot him multiple times and left in the waiting vehicle, police said.

The man was unresponsive when officers arrived, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on his death.

No arrest was announced by police.