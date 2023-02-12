Man shot to death while sitting in car in Little Italy

A man was shot to death while sitting in his car early Sunday in Little Italy on the Near West Side.

The man, 32, was in his car about 1:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Morgan Street when two men walked up to him and one opened fire, striking him in the head, Chicago police said.

He was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one was in custody.