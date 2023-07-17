Man shot during altercation inside elevator at Chicago apartment complex

A man was shot during an altercation in an elevator in a South Shore apartment complex Monday afternoon.

At about 3:05 p.m., a 43-year-old man was in an elevator in a residential apartment in the 7100 block of South Jeffery when an altercation occurred.

An offender then fired shots, striking the victim in the chin, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.