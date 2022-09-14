Man shot during argument in South Deering

A man was shot during an altercation in South Deering Wednesday morning.

At about 11:30 a.m., a 29-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 9500 block of South Bennett and engaged in a verbal altercation with a known offender, who was inside a black SUV, police said.

During the altercation, the man broke a window of the offender's vehicle.

The offender then produced a firearm and opened fire, police said.

The man was shot in the thighs and foot, and transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

The offender then fled northbound, and is not in custody at this time.

Area Two detectives are investigating.