Man shot during attempted carjacking during Loop looting

Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A man was shot during a carjacking early Monday during widespread looting in the Loop.

The 20-year-old man was sitting in a parked car in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue about 2 a.m. when a gunman came up and demanded the vehicle, Chicago police said.

When the man put the car in drive and began to speed away, the gunman fired shots and struck him in the back, police said.

The 20-year-old went to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

About two hours later, a security guard was wounded in a shooting shortly in the 400 block of North Clark Street, according to Chicago Fire Department officials. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.