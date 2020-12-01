Man shot during attempted robbery in South Shore

A 21-year-old man was shot Tuesday during an attempted robbery in South Shore on the South Side.

About 12:50 a.m., he was walking in the 7800 block of South Cornell Avenue when someone approached him, flashed a gun and announced a robbery, Chicago police said.

The man tried to knock the gun away and the person fired a shot, police said.

The 21-year-old was struck in the hand and took himself to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.