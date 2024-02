A man was shot during a robbery Saturday night in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

About 11:50 p.m., the man, 35, was in the 3400 block of West Huron Street when he was approached by two attackers who took his belongings and shot him when he began to flee, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand, police said. He was reportedly in good condition.

No one was in custody.