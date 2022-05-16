Man shot, fatally struck by gunman's car in Marquette Park

A man was killed after being shot and then run over by the gunman's getaway car Monday morning in the Marquette Park neighborhood.

Around 8:11 a.m., the 40-year-old was inside a car in the 7000 block of South Maplewood Avenue when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and someone got out and started shooting in his direction, police said.

The man exited his car and was struck by the sedan as the gunman was fleeing the scene, police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds across his body and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet released his identity.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.