Man shot following traffic crash in Roseland

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Roseland
CHICAGO - A man was shot following a traffic crash in Roseland early Sunday.

The crash occurred in the 10300 block of South Cottage Grove.

At about 3:21 a.m., a 45-year-old man was in a traffic accident and exited the vehicle to exchange information with the driver of the striking vehicle, police said.

A verbal altercation ensued, and an offender from the striking vehicle produced a firearm and shot the victim. The offender then fled the scene.

The man was shot in the neck and was transported to the hospital in fair condition.

No one is currently in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating. 