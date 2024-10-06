Man shot with his own gun after fight in Wicker Park

A man was shot with his own gun after a fight broke out in Wicker Park Sunday morning.

Police said a 34-year-old man got into a fight near Division Street and Ashland Avenue around 1:40 a.m.

The victim fell to the ground and dropped a handgun. The offender picked up the gun and shot the victim in the stomach and back.

Police said the offender was seen leaving the area in a gray SUV. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three Detectives continue to investigate.