Man shot with his own gun after fight in Wicker Park

By Maggie Duly
Published  October 6, 2024 7:03am CDT
CHICAGO - A man was shot with his own gun after a fight broke out in Wicker Park Sunday morning. 

Police said a 34-year-old man got into a fight near Division Street and Ashland Avenue around 1:40 a.m.

The victim fell to the ground and dropped a handgun. The offender picked up the gun and shot the victim in the stomach and back. 

Police said the offender was seen leaving the area in a gray SUV. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. 

No one is in custody as Area Three Detectives continue to investigate.